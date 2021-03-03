iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Beta 3: What’s New

The third beta of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 was released by Apple today for developers. Like the last two beta builds, the third beta also packs in several new features and improvements. Here’s everything new in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 3.

iOS 14.5 will likely be released by Apple in late March, presumably alongside the new 2021 iPad Pro lineup and AirTags. iOS 14.5 will also be the last major feature-packed iOS 14 point update as Apple will focus on the iOS 15 announcement at WWDC 2021 after this.

Items Tab in Find My App

The ‘Find My’ app in iOS 14.5 Beta 3 gains a new Items tab that can track other non-Apple items. This includes selected Beats headphones and other products that are compatible with the Find My program. This tab was previously detailed as well, albeit it was hidden then.

Apple is improving the Find My app in preparation for the launch of AirTags. All items tagged with the tracker will also presumably show up in the Items tab.

New Apple Watch Icon for Unlock Notification

The Apple Watch icon for the Unlock Apple Watch notification on the iPhone has been updated. The band color now changes depending on whether you have dark mode enabled or disabled on your iPhone.

The watch icon next to the Apple Watch unlock notification is new in iOS 14.5 beta 3. Note this is the feature where unlocking your iPhones unlocks your watch and is not related to the mask unlock feature. The band color of the watch changes based on if Dark Mode is on or off. pic.twitter.com/MvoCVgFHUA — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) March 3, 2021

Apple Card Sharing

As reported by 9to5Mac, iOS 14.5 beta 3 hints at Apple working on Apple Card Family. This will allow you to share your Apple Card with family members using iCloud. There will be two sharing options related to Apple Card: one that will allow users to make purchases using Apple Card, with the second option to become co-owners.

Bookmark Button in Podcasts App

There’s a new Bookmark button in the Podcasts app in iOS 14.5 and macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 3 for saving individual episodes. There’s also a new Recover Episodes button.

New bookmark button for saving individual podcast episodes (and a section for them) in iOS 14.5 beta 3 and Mac 11.3 beta 3. Also a Recover Episodes button. pic.twitter.com/4vBP7wXvmF — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) March 2, 2021

Have you noticed any other changes in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 3? Please drop a comment and let us know!