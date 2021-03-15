Apple Releases iOS 14.5 Beta 4 to Developers

Following the release of iOS 14.5 beta 3 earlier this month, Apple has released the fourth developer beta of the operating system. iOS 14.5 is going to be a major update for iOS 14 packing a number of new features and enhancements.

The biggest highlight of iOS 14.5 is that it adds a way to unlock iPhones with Face ID via Apple Watch. The use of face masks has made using Face ID frustrating so this is a welcome addition from Apple. Other changes in iOS 14.5 beta include support for PS5 and Xbox S/X controllers, 200+ new emoji, green tint fix, and more.

iOS 14.5 Beta and iPadOS 14.5 Beta 4 can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The build number for today’s update is 18E5178a. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

Public beta of both the builds should also be available within 24 hours. Alongside the iOS 14.5 beta 4, Apple also seeded the fourth beta of macOS Big Sur 11.3 to the developers today. The update brings bug fixes to the operating system as Apple prepares to launch it sometime in the month of March. Apple is reportedly holding an event on 23rd March as per some leaks, where the company will announce new products like the long-rumored AirTags, and a 12.9-inch mini LED iPad Pro. The company might also roll out updates to its operating system right after the event.

Alongside iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 4, Apple also seeded the fourth beta of watchOS 7.4 to testers. If you install the iOS 14.5 Beta on your iPhone and notice any major changes, do let us know by dropping a comment below.