iOS 15 and macOS 12 References Found in Webkit Code

As we wait for the announcement of WWDC 2021, some changes made in the open-source Webkit repository have leaked what could be Apple’s upcoming iOS 15 and macOS 12 updates. Webkit is the engine made, and maintained, by Apple which is used to render webpages and websites on all of its operating systems.

A commit with the message, “Update WKWebView getUserMedia delegate to the latest proposal” was added to the Webkit repository last month. Webkit commits usually do a good job of hiding future update versions by highlighting the name as “TBA “, but 9to5Mac has now confirmed that this message was indeed added for the upcoming iOS 15 and macOS 12 operating systems.

iOS 15 is expected to drop support for the 2015-announced iPhone 6s and even the first generation iPhone SE. Up until now, we haven’t heard or seen, any leak or rumor of the upcoming iOS update. Unfortunately, the code added also doesn’t indicate any features that might come to the two operating systems.

Apple usually announces details about the WWDC around mid-March, but this time we have not heard anything about the developer conference. With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Apple is again expected to host another virtual WWDC where it will showcase prerecorded videos to unveil new features.

