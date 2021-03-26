iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2 Download Available Now

Apple has just released iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2 for all compatible iPhones and iPad. Additionally, the company has also released iOS 12.5.2 for older iOS devices.

Given the minor bump in version number, it is likely that iOS 14.4.2 contains some bug fixes and security patches. This is the second minor point release of iOS 14 that Apple has released this month. The first one was iOS 14.4.1 that was released at the beginning of this month and contained some security fixes.

Apple also released watchOS 7.3.3 for all compatible Apple Watch with security fixes.

Below is the official change-log of iOS 14.4.2 from Apple:

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to universal cross site scripting. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

To install the update on your iPhone, head over to Settings -> General -> Software Update.

The release of iOS 14.4.2 so late into the week likely also means that Apple won’t be releasing iOS 14.5 to the public early next week.