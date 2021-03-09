12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED Display Could Launch Later This Month

A recent Digitimes reports pegged Mini-LED iPad Pro and MacBook launch in 2022. New report claims Taiwanese display maker GIS is planning to extend the manufacturing facility for new products. Furthermore, the report also claims Apple could launch iPad Pro with a mini-OLED display later this month.

Typically Apple unveils the new iPad Pro in March, and thus, the report doesnt come as a surprise. As per the report, the launch could also get delayed to the second half of the year. One of the earlier reports predicted iPad Pro with a mini-OLED display in the second half of 2021.

The rumor mills have hinted at 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display. The arrangement includes an LCD display with Mini-LED backlighting, and this is expected to improve contrast ratio and backlighting. We are not sure if Apple will update the 11-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-OLED display. The previous report claims that Apple will use Mini-LED display across all its devices in the near future. However, a majority of rumors only mention 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is expected to be powered by an A14X chip and 5G support on select models. It is worth noting that Apple updated iPad Pro in March last year. Apple is also planning to host a new event on March 23. Perhaps the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be released at the event. In all likelihood, Apple could announce the new iPad Pro via a press release. The 2020 iPad Pro features an A12Z Bionic chip, an ultra-wide camera with LiDAR sensor, and more.