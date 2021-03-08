Video: iPhone 11 Survives Six Months at the Bottom of a Lake, Lives to Tell the Tale

Previously we have seen how iPhone survived a drop from a plane and more than a year in extreme Icelandic weather. Apple doesnt exactly marker the iPhone as a rugged smartphone. However, these events have become the testimony. The latest video shows an iPhone 11 that survived six months on a lake bed and was fished out from the lake bed.

The iPhone 11 was discovered by diver couple Clay and Heather Helkenberg. The duo helps clean the lake bed of garbage and also helps people recover their expensive items. Helkenberg uploaded a video of finding the phone in Harisson Lake in the Fraser Valley of British Columbia, Canada. Here is how Helkenberg describes his job.

I dive in various lakes and rivers in British Columbia Canada, finding people’s lost treasures and cleaning up any trash I find. I do this for fun and have found all sorts of items including phones, GoPros, and other valuables, and I am often able to return them to their rightful owners.

The couple has put up two videos and recovered a total of 3 phones and 11 pairs of sunglasses. Heather found the iPhone 11 and was surprised to see it in working condition. Typically, they put phones in a box of silica to dry them out. However, the iPhone 11 switched on without any fuss.

Clayton Helkenberg said he usually puts phones in a container of silica to dry them out, but he’s had good luck with iPhone 11s. “I took it home, cleaned the dirt off of it, and it just turned right on, so it was pretty amazing,” he said. He pulled out the SIM card, put it in another phone to figure out the phone number, and got in touch with Fatemeh Ghodsi.

iPhone 11 Owner Got her lost data

The owner thought it to be a prank by one of her friends. However, she soon realized that it is the iPhone 11 that she had dropped in September last year while on a boat ride. The worst part is that she had not backed up the data. Thanks to the diver duo, the lady finally got her iPhone 11 back, and kudos to iPhone 11’s water resistance.