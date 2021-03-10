iPhone 12 mini Demand ‘Far Lower’ Than Expected, Will Face Production Cuts

A new report details that iPhone 12 mini demand is far lower than what Apple initially expected. Apple is likely to cut its production by 20%.

A new report, based on information provided by Nikkei Asia, details that Apple is planning to cut iPhone 12 mini’s production, by up to 20%, after the smartphone has failed to impress customers. The report claims that the iPhone 12 mini demand is ‘far lower’ than what Apple initially expected.

Even though Apple had a brilliant start to 2021 (the company scored over $100 billion in revenue), and even ordered 96 million iPhones for the first half of 2021, the new report claims that Apple’s expectations were far overboard. Apple has lowered its target to selling 75 million smartphones during this period, including the entire iPhone 12 lineup and older models like the iPhone 11 and the iPhone SE.

“The company told suppliers that it still intends to build 230 million iPhones for 2021, an increase of more than 11% from last year, sources said.”

iPhone 12 mini hasn’t had the best starts. Despite its lower price tag, it has failed to impress consumers. Apple, with the launch of the iPhone 12 mini, marketed the device as the smallest 5G smartphone with flagship internal specs. But, the sales have suggested otherwise. A report in February this year claimed that Apple might stop manufacturing iPhone 12 mini altogether, starting this April.

Contrary to Apple’s expectations, iPhone 12 Pro Max was reported as the most popular 5G smartphone in the United States. iPhone 12 sales, in general, have had good sales. Late last year, a report claimed that Apple planned to boost iPhone 12 production.

Despite all the reports, Apple is still expected to introduce a smaller iPhone 13 mini later this year.

