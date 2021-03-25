iPhone 12 Pro Max Crowned One of the ‘Best Smartphones of 2021’

Consumer Reports has crowned Apple’s latest, and costliest, 5G smartphone — the iPhone 12 Pro Max — as one of the best smartphones of 2021.

The report published by Consumer Reports today highlights the best smartphones one can buy in 2021. The publication does note that the competition between top ranks has been very fierce in 2020, so much so that the first and the 20th ranked smartphones are separated by just 5 points.

While it is surprising about the Consumer Reports recommending Apple’s highest-end model as the “best iPhone” to buy in 2021, the position iPhone 12 Pro Max has earned is because of the inclusion of the A14 Bionic chip, 5G modem, and for the first time, a bigger camera sensor than other iPhones in the lineup.

“While the 12 Pro Max will cost you $100 more than its smaller sibling, the 12 Pro, it packs in several more hours of battery life, a slightly larger display, and a 2.5x zoom camera that gets you just a hair closer to the action than the 12 Pro’s 2x camera. On the flip side, the Max version is significantly heavier and can be tough to use one-handed, even for people with long fingers. If you’re wary of bulky phones, you might be happier with the 12 Pro.”

The publication recommends people to get an iPhone 12 Pro Max over the other iPhones this year due to the longer battery, larger display, and 2.5x zoom camera. Other smartphones included in the list are Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and OnePlus Nord N10 5G.

Consumer Reports is known to maintain a ranking of best smartphones in the world. Previously, iPhones like the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 have secured top position in their ranking. Back in 2018, iPhone X was named the best smartphone camera by the same publication.

Looking to grab yourself a new iPhone 12 Pro Max? Well, not the largest of all, but some carriers are running great deals on their website, and you might just get yourself an iPhone 12 for free.

