iPhone 13 Could Feature Up to 1TB Storage

Wedbush analysts claim that Apple will offer the iPhone 13 series with 1TB of storage capacity. While not mentioned, it is likely that Apple will only offer the new higher storage capacity for the iPhone 13 ‘Pro’ series.

Right now, Apple offers the iPhone 12 with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of storage options, while the iPhone 12 Pro is available with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations.

Leaker Jon Prosser had also previously claimed that Apple would launch the iPhone 13 lineup with up to 1TB storage. Apple currently offers the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 1TB storage, so the company can certainly offer a similar storage option for the iPhone 13 series.

Many people tend to use their iPad Pro as a laptop replacement, so they might need additional storage space for storing all their documents and other media files. Quite a few Android OEMs have offered their phones with 1TB storage, but there are usually limited takers for them.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives also believes that Apple will include a LiDAR sensor across the entire iPhone 13 range and not just limit it to the ‘Pro’ models.

Apple is unlikely to offer a 1TB storage option for the regular iPhone 13 as the variant would be too expensive, and its pricing will clash with the iPhone 13 Pro series.

Wedbush analysts are also bullish on the iPhone 12 sales for Q1 and Q2 2021. They expect Apple to ship around 60 million iPhone 12 units in the Jan-March quarter and around 40 million units in the April-June quarter. The analysts also believe that due to the iPhone 12 launch supercycle, Apple will also end up shipping more iPhone 13 units than usual.

Plenty of details about the iPhone 13 series has already leaked. Apple is planning an ‘S’ refresh this year, with the 2021 iPhones rumored to feature faster 5G connectivity, a new A-series chip, smaller notch, improved ultra-wide angle camera, 120Hz refresh rate display, and more. While Apple launched the iPhone 12 series later than usual last year due to the pandemic, rumors point to the company sticking to its usual September timeline for the iPhone 13 launch this year.