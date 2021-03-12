Kuo: iPhone 13 to Feature Bigger Batteries

Apple will be using higher capacity batteries on the iPhone 13 series for 2021. To free up internal storage space to accommodate the bigger battery, Apple will be making a number of internal design changes.

As noted by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will be integrating the SIM card slot with the main logic board and reduce the thickness of the TrueDepth camera setup.

These changes will allow Apple to free up enough space to use beefier batteries on its iPhone 13 series. The larger batteries will increase the weight of the devices as well though.

Apple had dramatically reduced the battery capacity across the board on the iPhone 12 lineup. However, it made up for the smaller batteries by using more power-efficient components due to which the claimed battery life of the iPhone 12 series remained the same as the iPhone 11 lineup.

The addition of 5G on the iPhone 12 lineup has also had a negative impact on its battery life as using 5G heavily can drain the phone’s battery very quickly.

The larger battery might help the iPhone 13 mini since the iPhone 12 mini has not found many takers due to its poor battery life.

Apple could also use more efficient display panels on the iPhone 13 series to help improve battery life. The company is expected to use 120Hz LTPO OLED panels on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The display panel will be able to dynamically adjust its refresh rate depending on the content being displayed, which should help improve battery life.

While the quoted battery life of the iPhone 13 lineup might remain the same as the iPhone 12 series, users should see some real-world improvement.