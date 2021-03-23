Leaked iPhone 13 Front Glass Reveals Smaller Notch, Repositioned Earpiece

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 in the second half of this year. Like always, the rumors and leaks about iPhone 13 are already trickling in. The latest leak allegedly pictures iPhone 13 front glass, and this is the first time we get to see iPhone 13 design.

MacRumors source the images from repair provider iRepair. The picture shows off three different size front glass panels. Display sizes remain the same as iPhone 12 at 5.3-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch. The notch seems to be a bit smaller as opposed to the iPhone 12. Perhaps this is due to the earpiece that is now moved to the top. That said, the notch is still significant and is expected to hamper the viewing experience.

Previous reports claim that iPhone 13 will get a revamped Face ID system with new components. We are not sure whether this will result in a smaller notch. Or maybe Apple will reposition the earpiece as seen in the leaked images.

Apple fans are looking forward to a smaller notch. The notch has remained the same starting from iPhone X. This year; the iPhone 12 came with a slightly smaller notch. Kuo claims that iPhone 13 could feature a punch-hole camera as seen on other devices. Yet another report also claims that iPhone 13 will feature an under-display sensor. One rumor also claims iPhone would come with an all-screen design without notch or ports in 2023.

In all likelihood, the iPhone 13 design will remain largely identical to the current iPhone 12. That said, the new iPhone will tout an A15 chip, LPTO display with 120Hz refresh rate, improved camera, and mmWave support outside the US.