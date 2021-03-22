iPhone 13 Could Reportedly Launch in Late September

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives believes that Apple will launch the iPhone 13 series at its usual September timeframe. The iPhone 12 lineup launch was delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to supply-chain disruptions worldwide.

Apple typically launches new iPhones towards the end of September. However, the iPhone 12 lineup saw a staggered launch, with the iPhone 12/Pro releasing on October 23 and the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max launching on November 13.

Wedbush analyst believes that Apple will launch the iPhone 13 lineup in the third week of September, though due to “product model tweaks,” we could again see a staggered launch with some iPhone 13 models launching in early October. The analyst also believes that Apple is planning on producing 25% more iPhone 13 units than iPhone 12, with a total estimate of around 100 million. Ives believes that iPhone demand will continue to remain strong thanks to 5G and consumer interest.

Wedbush analyst had previously claimed that Apple would offer a 1TB storage option for the iPhone 13 series. Other leaks pertaining to the iPhone 13 series point to it coming with an LTPO display and 120Hz high refresh rate, bigger battery for longer battery life, a newer 5G modem for faster download speeds and better connectivity, faster A-series chip, LiDAR scanner across all models, and possibly even a smaller notch.