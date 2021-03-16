We Hope This Stunning iPhone 13 Pro Concept Turns Out to be True

The wait for new iPhone 13 has already begun. This also means we get to see a ton of rumors, renders and concept. The latest iPhone 13 concept video is inspired by iPhone 12 Pro and yet manages to look very different.

Introducing Apple iPhone 13 Pro (Max). 5G. A15 Bionic, fastest chip in a smartphone. LiDAR Scanner. 6.1″ Super Retina XDR. 120Hz refresh rate, ProMotion. Always-On Display. Smaller notch. Face ID. Touch ID is back (in-display fingerprint sensor). Camera improvements. Sapphire glass Camera lens. 8K Video capture. Portrait mode video recording. The port is now gone (port-less). Slightly thicker. Larger battery. 8GB RAM. Up to 1TB Storage. Rose Gold return. and more.

The iPhone 13 Pro concept video is well detailed and mentions all the probable new features. Most importantly, the concept video shows how Apple has ditched all the ports. Previously, rumor mills have been indicating a “portless” iPhone 13. It also shows under display fingerprint sensor on the iPhone 13 Pro. In other words, iPhone 13 could be the first iPhone to feature under-display fingerprint sensor.

The concept video says iPhone 13 Pro might be “slightly thicker” than the current model. On the storage front you could get to choose up to 1TB. Color options for the iPhone 13 Pro will include White, Midnight Green, Black, Product (RED), Rose Gold (Yes Rose Gold!), Gold and Navy Blue. Other likely features include A15 Bionic chip, LiDAR scanner, display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a LPTO always on display. Lastly, the camera gets Sapphire lens, 8K video sensor and Portrait mode video recording.