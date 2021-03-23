iPhone 13 Pro Rumored to Use Samsung’s 120Hz LTPO OLED Display

Samsung will convert one of its OLED lines dedicated for Apple to produce LTPO panels within the first half of 2021. OLED panels based on the LTPO TFT technology consume less power and feature refresh rate as high as 120Hz.

Samsung is already using LTPO OLED panels on its flagship devices, including the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 series. The Elec report also claims that Samsung will be the exclusive supplier of LTPO TFT OLED panels to Apple this year, with LG Display supplying LTPS TFT panels to it.

The report notes that Apple will be using the LTPO 120Hz OLED panels on the higher-end ‘Pro’ iPhone 13 models, with the regular variants featuring regular LTPS 60Hz OLED panels.

Once Apple converts its dedicated A3 factory line to produce LTPO TFT OLED panels, its manufacturing capacity will see a drop. Previously, the A3 line produced 105,000 LTPS TFT substrate per month. This would go down to 70,000 substrates when producing LTPO TFT substrates.

Apart from Samsung, Chinese display maker BOE is also building a dedicated OLED panel line for Apple at its B12 plant in Chongqing. It aims to start production in November this year.

Apple was widely rumored to use 120Hz OLED panels on the iPhone 12 lineup last year, but that did not happen due to time constraints and other issues. This year though, rumors strongly indicate Apple will use 120Hz OLED panels on at least the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The regular iPhone 13 models will stick to 60Hz OLED panels.