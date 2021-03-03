iPhone 13 Pro Could Feature Improved Ultra Wide Camera With Sensor Shift Stabilization and Autofocus

Apple is expected to launch iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro later this year. Now, a new report claims that the Pro model iPhones will feature an improved ultra-wide camera lens with sensor-shift stabilization and better autofocus.

A report from Digitimes claims that Apple will expand the newly introduced sensor-shift stabilization to the ultra-wide camera in iPhone 13 Pro this year. Apple introduced sensor-shift stabilization with iPhone 12 Pro Max last year. The technology improves the optical image stabilization of the smartphone by shifting the whole sensor instead of the lens.

But, the technology was only limited to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and that too to the wide-angle lens. This might change this year, as the new report claims that Apple might expand the imaging technology to both wide and ultra wide-angle lenses, as well as introduce a better autofocus technology. The report also claims that Apple will launch the feature on both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Recent rumors about iPhone 13 have taken the internet by storm. Earlier this week, popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the new iPhones will feature a smaller notch, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate on the iPhone 13 Pro models. iPhone 13 lineup could also expand the maximum storage option to 1TB.

Our Take

Apple tends to improve its camera technology every year. Sensor shift technology was certainly taken well by the reviewers and the photographers, improving the already best-in-class video shooting on iPhone. Expanding the sensor-shift technology to the ultra-wide camera is a welcome move, and could move Apple even higher in the photography department.

What are your thoughts on Apple featuring an improved ultra-wide lens in the next iPhone? What other features do you expect from it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!