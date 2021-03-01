iPhone 13 to Feature Smaller Notch, Larger Battery, 120Hz Display on Pro Models, More

A new report details Apple’s plan of bringing new features to the iPhone 13 lineup this year. The entire iPhone 13 could feature a smaller notch, and the Pro models could feature an adaptive low power LTPO 120Hz refresh rate display.

A new report, based on the research note shared by popular Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, claims that Apple might (finally!) ship this year’s iPhone 13 with a smaller notch. The report, published by MacRumors, also claims that the iPhone 13 Pro models will feature low-power LTPO 120Hz refresh rate display technology.

The report also claims that Apple all the iPhone 13 models will feature a lightning port, contrary to some reports claiming that Apple will launch a portless iPhone this year. Apple will utilize the space saved, by using a smaller notch, by upgrading the iPhone 13 lineup to a larger battery compared to the iPhone 12 models. The report details:

“His (Kuo’s) research note today claims that there will be ‘no portless design’ this year after all, with the Lightning connector sticking around.”

Kuo also says that the entire iPhone 13 lineup will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 modem upgrading the already-fast 5G experience. Apple also aims to solder the sim card slot of this year’s iPhone onto the motherboard and use better FaceID components to reduce the thickness of the device.

Earlier today, some reports claimed that this year’s iPhone lineup will also feature a 1TB variant. Other reports about iPhone 13 claim that all the iPhone 13 models will feature sensor-shift optical image stabilization which first debuted on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Our Take

Apple was all set to announce iPhone 12 Pro with 120Hz refresh rate displays. It was only a month before launch when the 120Hz display on iPhone 12 Pro was stated canceled, due to some displays not passing the quality checks. Now, it looks like Apple is done working on the display for the iPhone 13 Pro models, and we might finally see 120Hz of iOS smoothness.