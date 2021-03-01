Another iPhone Lawsuit Accuses Apple of ‘Planned Obsolescence’

Apple is facing yet another lawsuit alleging ‘Programmed Obsolescence.’ Apple is accused of releasing iOS update that purposly slowed down iPhone and impacted the performance. Furthermore, the lawsuit adds Apple did this to force iPhone users to upgrade.

The lawsuit is levied by the Portuguese Consumer Protection Agency, Deco Proteste. It claims Apple has “deliberately manipulated, and without informing its users reduced performance of its most popular devices.” The update allegedly forced many iPhone users to replace their batteries or buy new devices.

The Consumer Protection Agency mentions iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, and 6s Plus in the lawsuit. Furthermore, it invites all iPhone users irrespective of their device to join the case and defend their “economic interests.” As far as software is concerned, the agency says it all started with iOS 11.

According to the Consumer Protection Agency Apple knew the update would have considerable impact on performance. However, the company didnt reveal this to the consumers. Instead Apple is said to have “encouraged its users to update the devices.” As we all know those who updated faced critical performance issue with their device and also forced restart.

Aware that it would cause slowness in devices, performance breaks, and unexpected blackouts, Apple encouraged ‌iPhone‌ 6, 6 Plus, 6S, or 6S Plus users to update their devices with the latest version of their operating system. In doing so, he knew they would prefer new iPhones, not other brands, given the high loyalty of their customers.

Our Take

Multiple consumer protection group are teaming together to fight for consumers right. They are working with authorites and trying to come up with a solution. Interestingly, the consumer protection groups are trying hard to force Apple cough up a fine. However, they have not been successful so far. They have also created a video titled “Some Apples are spoiled ahead of time.”