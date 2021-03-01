Kuo: Apple Could Announce iPhone with Punch-Hole Display in 2022, iPhone SE With 5G Coming Next Year

Another report from popular Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo claims that Apple could announce an iPhone with a punch-hole design next year. Kuo also claims that Apple is planning to upgrade the iPhone SE with a faster processor and 5G next year.

In addition to the report that claimed that iPhone 13 could come with a smaller notch, popular Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has said that a faster iPhone SE with 5G is coming next year. Kuo also says that Apple could announce ‘some variant’ of the successor of the iPhone 13 with a punch-hole design.

The report from MacRumors says that Apple is set to announce some 2022 iPhones with a “punch-hole display design” similar to Samsung’s recent high-end Galaxy smartphones. Kuo claims that at least the highest-end 2022 iPhone will feature the punch-hole design, and ‘if production yields are good’ all the 2022 iPhones could feature the punch hole design. There’s no word on how Apple plans to implement FaceID on the punch-hole iPhone.

Coming to reports of the 2022 iPhone SE, Kuo says that Apple will launch the 4.7-inch iPhone SE with 5G in the first half of 2022. He claims that ‘the new ‌iPhone SE‌ will be very similar to the existing model.’ The only change Apple is planning for the next year’s iPhone SE is a processor upgrade, and a 5G modem, Kuo claims.

Our Take

iPhone SE, so far, has been a successful product for Apple. It brings the nostalgia of the older generation iPhones with faster processors. With Apple upgrading the iPhone SE with 5G next year, the iPhone SE might become the cheapest 5G iPhone from Apple. We’ve seen punch-hole smartphones from other OEMs, but what Apple brings to the plate, only time will tell.

What are your expectations from the 2022 iPhone SE? What features would you like to see on it? Would you rather have the older iPhone 8 design or a more recent one like the iPhone 12 ones? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!