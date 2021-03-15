Kuo: AirPods 3 Not Launching Until Q3 2021

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple will start the production process of the third-gen. AirPods in Q3, 2021. If true, it would mean that all the rumors of Apple launching the AirPods 3 later this month are likely false.

Rumors have long indicated that Apple would be launching new AirPods in the first half of 2021. However, if the company has no plans to produce the new AirPods 3 until the third quarter of 2021, there’s no chance the wireless earbuds would be announced in March.

With a Q3 2021 production schedule, it is likely that Apple will announce the third-gen. AirPods alongside the iPhone 13 series in September. Apple is rumored to hold an event on March 23, where it was rumored to announce the third-gen. AirPods, 2021 iPad Pro lineup, AirTags, and possibly even new M1-powered iMacs.

Kuo has a very reliable track record when it comes to Apple’s claims and it is unlikely that he is wrong with his prediction here. So, if you were hoping that Apple would release new AirPods later this month, prepare to be disappointed.