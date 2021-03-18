Kuo: iPad Air with OLED Display and Mini-LED MacBook Air Coming Next Year

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple will be launching an iPad Air with an OLED display and a new MacBook Air with a mini-LED display next year.

The analyst also claims that Apple will be bringing mini-LED to more of its devices in the future. He also says that while Apple will launch the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display this year, other iPad models will make the switch to an OLED display. Since mini-LED display panels are more expensive than OLED panels, Apple will only be using the former on its iPad Pro lineup.

Since Apple will be using flat OLED panels on the iPad Air, the pricing will be similar to what the company pays for the current-gen iPad Air’s LCD panels. A recent Bloomberg report claimed that Apple would launch the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display and a Thunderbolt port in April. There’s no word on whether the 11-inch iPad Pro will also get a refresh or not.

Apple also does not intend to bring OLED panels to its productivity-focused devices due to burn-in issues with such panels. Before Apple gets around to launching a new MacBook Air in 2022 with a mini-LED display, the company is expected to launch redesigned MacBook Pro with a mini-LED display, a slimmer chassis, HDMI port, SD card slot, and MagSafe charging port this year.

Kuo had recently claimed that Apple would not be launching the third-gen. AirPods before Q3 2021.