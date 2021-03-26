Leak: iPhone 13 Pro to Feature Smaller Camera Hump, New Matte Black Color, Improved Portrait Mode

YouTuber EverythingApplePro has revealed some new details about the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro and the AirTags.

The YouTuber has gotten his leaks from leaker Max Weinbach who has a patchy record when it comes to Apple leaks. The YouTuber claims that Apple will be improving the earpiece sound quality on the iPhone 13 Pro by using beamforming. The noise cancellation on the upcoming iPhones will also be improved.

New Camera Design on iPhone 13 Series

Max Weinbach sources also claim that Apple will redesign the rear camera setup on the iPhone 13 lineup. The camera bump will protrude less when compared to the iPhone 12 series. The 3D glass around the camera, as well as the individual lenses, will see a slight reduction in their size.

Additionally, there will no difference in the camera hump size on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This will be primarily due to Apple using the same camera sensor on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The company currently uses a bigger camera sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, due to which its camera hump protrudes more than the iPhone 12 Pro.

Apple is also contemplating tweaking the Graphite color and giving it an almost matte black finish on the iPhone 13 Pro. It is also considering a new orange/bronze color for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The company plans to use an improved coating on the stainless steel chassis of the iPhone 13 Pro series to reduce smudges and fingerprints. This is a big issue on the iPhone 12 Pro lineup currently, as the steel chassis attracts a lot of fingerprints.

Apple will use a new software-based OIS technique on the iPhone 13 series to ensure that the subject you are focused on remains in the center of the frame by negating all the shakes and jitters.

The company will improve the Portrait mode on the iPhone 13 series using the LiDAR scanner and the faster ISP of the upcoming A-series chipset.

Max Weinbach also confirms that Apple will launch an iPhone 13 mini later this year, though the company won’t increase its battery capacity dramatically to help with battery life. Instead, any improvements in this regard will come by using a more efficient A-series chip.

AirTags Dimensions Leaked

The leak also reveals the size of the AirTags: 32mm x 32mm x 6mm. The Tile-like tracking tags will work by using the Find My network to send its UUID to Apple’s servers for tracking purposes. For privacy reasons, your personal data will not be shared at any time.

The AirTags will reportedly be priced at $49. Apple is also expected to announce new products sooner than later, something other reputable Apple sources have claimed as well.

We Want to Hear From You

What do you think about Apple improving the Portrait mode on its upcoming iPhones? And the new matte black color? Drop a comment and let us know!