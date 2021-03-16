Leaker Confirms AirPods 3 Not Launching in March

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently claimed that Apple won’t be launching the AirPods 3 until the third quarter of 2021. Corroborating his claims, Apple leaker @L0vet0dream also confirmed that AirPods 3 won’t launch in March.

Apple is rumored to hold an event on March 23 where it would announce the third-gen. AirPods, 2021 iPad Pro with 5G, possibly new iMacs with Apple Silicon, AirTags, and more. However, with reports from two reliable Apple sources of AirPods 3 not launching this month, it is unlikely that we will see the new earbuds launch at the event.

Leaker @L0vetodream also confirmed that Apple will not discontinue the second-gen. AirPods and the AirPods Pro this month, something which the rumors had earlier predicted.

If Apple does not end up launching new AirPods in March, it is likely that we will see the company announce the wireless earbuds in September alongside the iPhone 13 series.

As for the March 23 rumored event, if Apple is indeed planning on it, the company should send out invites for it later today. The highlight of the event should be Apple’s Tile-like tracking tags, the AirTags that has leaked quite a bit over the last year. The event should also coincide with the release of iOS 14.5 to the public that will bring a host of new features to the iPhone.