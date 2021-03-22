MacBook’s Infamous Butterfly Keyboard Now Has a Class Action Lawsuit Against It

A judge has officially given the lawsuit against Apple’s infamous Butterfly keyboard a class-action status. Since its introduction, the Butterfly keyboard has been a point of controversy amongst MacBook users. Now, a lawsuit has officially been filed against the questionable keyboard design.

Apple first introduced the Butterfly keyboard design with the 2015 MacBook. But the keyboard didn’t work out for Apple as it had intended, by turning a lot of customers unhappy. Customers were unhappy with the key travel, and the sound it made. A report in 2018 even concluded that a user was likely to experience two times the failure rate on the 2016 MacBook Pro with Butterfly keyboards.

The lawsuit was filed way back in 2018, and now it has been given a class-action status. The lawsuit covers anyone who purchased a MacBook between 2015 and 2017, a MacBook Pro between 2016 and 2019, or a MacBook Air between 2018 and 2019 with a butterfly keyboard in the states of California, New York, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Washington, and Michigan.

The suit claims that Apple aware of the keyboard design being defective, but still it did not take any action against it. Apple tweaked the design of the keyboard several times, in 2018 and in 2019, but ultimately turned to the original scissor keyboard with the M1 MacBooks.

“None of the design differences that Apple points to changed the tight spaces between the keys, nor the low-travel aspect of the design.”

The lawsuit even cites one of the internal communication between Apple employees in which they said, “no matter how much lipstick you try to put on this pig, it’s still ugly,” it being the butterfly keyboard. Apple was unable to convince the judge that Butterfly keyboard’s variations were enough to be called different. The plaintiff was successful in their argument that the same fundamental design problems affect all variations of the butterfly keyboard design.

