Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack Could Feature Reverse Wireless Charging

Apple’s been working on a MagSafe compatible battery pack for iPhone 12. Jon Prosser, now, claims that ‘one version’ of the battery pack will feature “reverse charging.”

Jon Prosser, a popular Apple leaker with a mixed record, on his Genius Bar podcast, has said that Apple is working on two versions of its MagSafe compatible battery packs. A standard version of the battery pack will clip onto the back of your iPhone 12, and charge it wirelessly.

Jon says that Apple is also working on a ‘premium version’ of its MagSafe battery pack that will supposedly feature “reverse charging.” Though Jon doesn’t dwell on the meaning of what this reverse charging means, it could be a feature where the battery pack would be able to charge an ‌iPhone 12‌, while also charging AirPods from the other side at the same time.

Apple’s been working on the MagSafe battery pack for quite some time now. The first evidence of a magnetic battery pack emerged in the latest iOS 14.5 beta 2, which was later confirmed by Mark Gurman. The battery pack will attach to the back of the iPhone 12 series device using the MagSafe system just like other MagSafe accessories.

Anker recently announced a MagSafe compatible battery pack for the iPhone 12 series. Even though Anker beat Apple to release the MagSafe battery pack, the product was clogged due to certain limitations. It only has a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh which is capable only charge the iPhone 12 Pro Max to 75%. It is also clogged to a speed of 5W, possibly, to avoid overheating.

What are your expectations from Apple’s MagSafe battery pack for iPhone 12? Have you used a MagSafe accessory yet? Which one do you like the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!