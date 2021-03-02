Melbourne Man Sues Apple After iPhone X Explodes in His Pocket

Exploding phones take away the internet. The whole Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco took the world by a storm when multiple Galaxy Note 7 started exploding due to an enlarged battery. Now, a Melbourne man has reportedly sued Apple after his iPhone X exploded in his pocket while he was sitting at his desk.

Scientist Robert De Rose has reportedly suffered a second-degree burn after his year-old iPhone X suddenly exploded. He said that he was sitting in his office, at the desk, when he suddenly heard a fizzing sound coming from his phone. Then, he claims, he felt ‘intense’ pain in his right leg, when he realized that it was his phone.

“I heard a faint pop sound, followed by a fizz and then I felt intense pain on my right leg, so I immediately jumped up and realised it was my phone.”

He then pulled the phone out of his pocket and kept it on the floor. He says that smoke was already coming out from his phone when he took it out. “I had ash everywhere, and my skin had peeled back,” he said.

Robert says that he tried to contact Apple directly, about the issue, but received no response from the company. He says that he has raised the issue, again, to raise awareness and demand for compensation. Two lawsuits have already been filed in the County Court.

Similar incidents have taken place before. Back in 2016, an iPhone 7 exploded as soon as it was taken out of the box. An iPad Air also exploded in Australia, way back in 2013, when the fire brigade had to contain the smoke. Recently, a woman in China was also ‘duped’ when she found her new iPhone 12 Pro Max had been swapped with a yogurt drink.

