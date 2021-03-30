Xiaomi Announces its First Foldable Device, the Mi Mix Fold

After nearly two years of drought, Xiaomi has again resurrected its Mi Mix series with the company’s first folding smartphone — the Mi Mix Fold. Unlike the last year’s Mi Mix Alpha, which was a little experimental and never made it to the market, the Mi Mix Fold is a mainstream folding smartphone with its design inspired by Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Mi Mix Fold Features and Specifications

The Mi Mix Fold has a dual-screen design like the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The outer screen is a 6.52-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The inner screen is an 8.01-inch OLED panel with 2480×1860 resolution and 600 nits brightness. This display boasts support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10+ content. Xiaomi says that the device should be able to withstand 200,000 folds and unfolds. Interestingly, there’s no front camera on the inner display of the folding smartphone.

Powering the Mi Mix Fold is the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which is coupled with either 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The smartphone packs in a 5020mAh battery with support for 65W fast wired charging. Xiaomi says the Fold should be charged from 0 to a full 100 percent in just under 40 minutes.

Xiaomi is also boasting about the Fold’s audio capabilities. The smartphone has a quad Harman Kardon-tuned speaker setup. On the back of the Fold is Xiaomi’s first camera with liquid lens technology. Liquid lens technology allows a telephoto lens to capture the subject as close as a distance of 3cm, subsequently allowing for an optical zoom of 3x, or 30x hybrid zoom. The primary camera on the smartphone is Samsung’s HMX 108-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

Interestingly, Xiaomi relies on its own Surge C1 ISP for the Mi Mix Fold’s camera, instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888’s ISP.

Mi Mix Fold Price and Availability

In a true Xiaomi fashion, the Mi Mix Fold will currently only be available in China. The smartphone is available to pre-order starting today, with the shipping starting on April 16th. The base variant of the Fold, which has 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at 9,999 Yuan (~ $1,521). The 16/512 variant of the device will retail for 12,999 Yuan (~ $1,978).

What are your thoughts on Xiaomi’s first folding smartphone? Let us know in the comments section below!