MobileTrans Makes It Easy to Transfer WhatsApp Data from Android to iPhone

There is a lot to like about Apple’s 2020 iPhone 12 lineup. If you recently got a new iPhone and plan to move your data to it from your old Android device then you can use Apple’s Move to iOS tool. However, you can’t transfer chat data from apps like WhatsApp to the iPhone.

Yes, you heard it right. WhatsApp, one of the world’s biggest messaging app doesn’t offer a direct way to transfer WhatsApp messages from iPhone to Android or vice versa. Enter MobileTrans’s solution.

WhatsApp on Android uses Google Drive while on iOS, it opts for iCloud to backup and restores the user chat data. As you may know, both these services don’t talk to each other, making it practically impossible to transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone. Here is where MobileTrans jumps in.

What Is MobileTrans and Why Should You Download It?

MobileTrans for WhatsApp Transfer is the complete WhatsApp management tool for iPhone. The software lets you transfer app data between two devices, backup app data, view data in the backup, restore WhatsApp back up to the device, or export to the computer. It’s not limited to WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business either. MobileTrans supports all the major social apps including Line, Kik, Viber, and WeChat. Let’s take a look at all the MobileTrans WhatsApp Transfer features.

Transfer WhatsApp between two devices running Android or iOS.

Back up WhatsApp chats, photos, videos, attachments, and more to the computer.

Restore your WhatsApp backups to devices.

Support WhatsApp Business and Viber, LINE, Kik & Wechat.

Export WhatsApp messages from computer to PDF/HTML.

Transfer WhatsApp Messages from Android to iPhone

Go through the step-by-step instructions to transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone with one-click using MobileTrans.

Step 1: Download and install MobileTrans on your PC or Mac using the link below.

➤ MobileTrans: Download

Open the MobileTrans software and you will see a bunch of options on the home screen.

Step 3: Select the Transfer button under the WhatsApp Transfer menu.

Step 4: Take the USB data cable and connect your old Android phone as well as the new iPhone to the PC or Mac.

Step 5: After a successful connection, you will see two devices on the menu. Keep your old Android device as the source and iPhone as the destination device.

Step 6: If the source and destination are in the reverse position, then use the Flip button to change the position.

Step 7: Select the type of WhatsApp data such as group chats, photos, videos, documents, and more. Click on the Start button at the bottom.

Phone Transfer

If you are not a fan of Apple’s Move to iOS tool then you can use MobileTrans’s built-in Phone Transfer function to move all types of data such as contacts, text messages, Safari history, bookmarks, voice memos, notes, and even wallpapers. Just go to the Phone Transfer menu from the MobileTrans Home and the remaining steps are identical to the above. Users also have the flexibility to selectively transfer data from Android to iPhone.

Selective Backup and Restore Data

If you perform the iPhone backup using iTunes on PC or Mac, it won’t offer the option to selectively choose the data to add in the backup file. Instead, iTunes will perform the full iPhone data backup. MobileTrans provides the flexibility missing in the official Apple solution.

Availability and Price

Mobiletrans is available for both Mac and Windows. The full-featured software is priced at $60 which includes both phone transfer and WhatsApp transfer. It’s a lifetime plan and not a subscription one.

Mobiletrans can be your all-in-one transfer tool to transfer data from Android to iPhone. Social media support is a nice addition too. Which Mobiletrans feature are you looking forward to using? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

