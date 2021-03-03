Netflix Launches a New ‘Fast Laughs’ Vertical Video Feature on iOS

Netflix has launched a new “Fast Laughs” feature for Android and iOS. The “Fast Laughs” feature is integrated within the Netflix app.

Fast Laughs features short comedy clips from popular comedians, films, and series. Netflix says it offers “a full-screen feed of funny clips from our big comedy catalog including films, series and stand-up from comedians like Kevin Hart and Ali Wong.” Furthermore, there will also be a mobile-only section that offers 100 new clips every day.

Starting now, Netflix app will come with a “Fast Laughs” tab. The videos will be played vertically in a loop. The feature looks very similar to that of Instagram Reels or even TikTok. Netflix has also baked in a “LOL” button that displays burst of emojis when used.

The popular video streaming app also lets you share Fast Laughs via iMessage, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and others. Meanwhile users can make a list of their own. You can add clips from your favourate comedian, web series and films to the list. Users can access an entire show via the “Fast Laughs” feature. Lastly, the clips will be filtered depending on maturity level.

Currently Fast Laughs is available in US, Canada, UK, Australia, and Ireland. Many companies are trying to cash in with vertical video. A few years back Netflix started offering a vertical video preview. It also offers an Instagram story styled preview of trending movies, web series and more. It looks like Netflix’s Fast Laughs feature is designed to help in content discovery.

What do you think of Netflix’s Fast Laughs feature? Let us know in the comments below.