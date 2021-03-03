New Apple Pencil With Glossy Design Shown Off in Leaked Photo

Reliable leaker Mr. White has shared a photo showing the new Apple Pencil. The tweet does not contain any other details about the new pencil.

The photo shows the Apple Pencil with its tip removed. The tip is notably larger than the existing Apple Pencil 2. From the photo, it also looks like the upcoming Apple Pencil will have a glossy finish instead of matte. It is difficult to make out other changes from the leaked photo. There does not seem to be any major design changes in the Apple Pencil shown in the photo.

In June last year, Mr. White had claimed that the next Apple Pencil could be available in black. Apple currently offers the Apple Pencil 2 in only white color.

It is possible that Apple is going to refresh the Apple Pencil to ensure it works properly with the upcoming 2021 iPad Pro which is rumored to feature mini-LED displays. Only the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is expected to feature a mini-LED display though, so it is possible that this new Apple Pencil is only compatible with it. The new display panel and other improvements could allow the upcoming Apple Pencil to offer better pressure sensitivity along with lower latency.

The leaker does have an accurate record with Apple leaks so there’s little reason to doubt this leak. Apple is expected to announce the new iPad Pro, AirTags, and the third-gen AirPods in March.