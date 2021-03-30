Next Generation Apple TV Could Feature a New Remote

Apple is working on a new remote for Apple TV carrying the codename “B519.” There are no other details on what changes and improvements Apple is planning to make on its upcoming Apple TV Remote.

However, going by the jump in codename — the current Siri remote for Apple TV is known internally as the “B439,” it is likely that Apple is planning some major changes. References to the new Apple TV Remote were also found in the latest build of tvOS 14.5 beta by MacRumors. In the same build, it was also discovered that Apple was replacing the “Siri Remote” name with “Apple TV Remote.”

An Apple TV refresh is long due from Apple. The existing Apple TV 4K was first launched by Apple in September 2017. Apart from faster internals and connectivity, Apple is likely to also debut a revamped Siri/Apple TV Remote with it. A report had detailed that the new Apple TV Remote will work with the Find My app. The upcoming Apple TV refresh is rumored to use the A12 Bionic chip, which should make it notably faster than the outgoing model that’s powered by an A10 Fusion chip. The faster CPU should allow the new Apple TV to run more graphically intensive Apple Arcade games and offer a better experience overall.

Given that references to the new Apple TV and Apple TV remote were found in tvOS 14.5, it is possible that Apple will launch it within the next few weeks via a simple press release.

