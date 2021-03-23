OnePlus 9 Pro Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Hasselblad Cameras, 65W Charging, More

OnePlus has finally taken covers off its highly anticipated OnePlus 9 series. This time around, OnePlus has partnered with renowned camera maker Hasselblad for the camera sensors on its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 chip and start at an attractive price of $729.

OnePlus 9 Pro Features, Specifications

OnePlus 9 Pro is the highest-end offering from the company. It features an HDR 10+ 6.78-inch AMOLED QHD+ display and offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has gone for an LTPO AMOLED panel this time, the same panel iPhone 13 Pro is rumored to feature. LTPO displays consume less power, and the refresh rate can go as low as 1Hz and as high as 120Hz.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset with one Kryo 680 core clocked at 2.84GHz, three Kryo 680 cores at 2.4GHz, and four ARM Cortex A55 cores at 1.8GHz. Depending upon the model you choose, you either get 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The biggest upgrade this time, OnePlus claims, is with the camera sensor on these devices. OnePlus has partnered with the legendary camera maker Hasselblad for cameras on the OnePlus 9 Pro. The quad-camera setup on the OnePlus 9 Pro includes a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP telephoto shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. In the front is a 16MP punch-hole camera. OnePlus’ partnership with Hasselblad seems to have a massive improvement in the camera performance.

OnePlus 9 Pro is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery. The phone supports 65W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging — the fastest wireless charging speeds in any smartphone. On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports both mm-Wave and Sub-6GHz 5G and WiFi 6. It runs on the latest OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, with OnePlus offering three years of updates.

OnePlus 9 Features, Specifications

OnePlus 9, on the other hand, features a smaller 6.55-inch FHD+ display. The device also supports 120Hz refresh rate, as opposed to 90Hz found on the OnePlus 8, but there’s no LTPO technology here, so you’ll to manually choose between 60 and 120 Hz. Just like its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 features a glass back, but there’s still no wireless charging support here. Unlike the OnePlus 9 Pro, the smartphone also lacks IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

On the brighter side of things, the OnePlus 9 cameras also get the Hasselblad treatment. The main 50MP sensor, 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor are all here, but the 8MP telephoto lens can only be found on the 9 Pro. In the front is the same 16MP punch-hole camera found on the OnePlus 9 Pro. The device also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Inside the OnePlus 9 is the same 5nm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Like the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9 also features 8/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, depending upon the variant you get. It is also backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 65W fast wired charging. OnePlus claims both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro can be charged from 0-100% in under 30 minutes using the included 65W wired charger.

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be available in the United States starting from March 31st. OnePlus 9 will be available in three colors — Stellar Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist. OnePlus 9 Pro will be available in Astral Black, Morning Mist, and an iPhone 11 Pro’s Midnight Green like Pine Green color.

OnePlus 9 is priced at $729 for 8GB/128GB variant, $829 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The OnePlus 9 Pro starts at $929 for the 8GB/128GB variant and goes up to $1069 for the top of the line 12GB/256GB variant.

What are your thoughts on the OnePlus 9 series? Do you think the smartphones from OnePlus will give Apple’s iPhone 12 series a tough competition? Would you buy them over the iPhone 12? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!