Photos Reveal Previously Unseen ‘Jet Black’ iPhone X Prototype

In the recent past, we have seen iPhones being offered in an array of different colors. Apple also provides a matt black iPhone. Have you ever wondered how a Jet Black or rather a glossy black iPhone would look like? Well, Apple tipster has released images of the iPhone X prototype in Jet Black color.

The iPhone X jet-black color is shown next to Space Gray iPhone X that was released. In other words, Apple seems to have tested the Jet Black prototype alongside Space Gray iPhone X. It is not entirely surprising as Apple did offer a jet black iPhone 7.

This makes us wonder why Apple decided to retire the Jet Black color. It had a very short run, and we saw it only on the iPhone 7. I had the good fortune of briefly owning an iPhone 7 in Jet Black. While the color did look good, it was a fingerprint magnet. Every time I had to wipe the device against cloth, a new set of fingerprints would make their mark within seconds. In the end, I had to go for a transparent case and ended up solving the issue.

Over the past few years, Apple has released a bunch of new colors. Most of the colors debuted with the launch of the Pro series. The iPhone 12 is available in White, Blue, Green, and (PRODUCT)RED color. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available in Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue, and Gold. On a related note, Apple has also retired the Rose Gold color.

Which is your favorite color for iPhone? Let us know in the comments below.