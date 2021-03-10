Real Life Images of AirPods 3 Leak Ahead of Launch on March 23

Only a few hours after the renders of AirPods 3 leaked, an Apple leaker has uploaded real-life images of the AirPods 3 on Twitter, revealing details about the design and features we can expect from Apple’s next set of in-ear earphones.

Earlier today, a report showed off AirPods 3’s design based on the information provided by the supply chain people. Hours after the report came out, popular Apple leaker LeaksApplePro took to Twitter today to share images of the real-life AirPods 3. The design looks pretty familiar to what we’ve seen based on the renders, and earlier leaks.

Just like the leaks predicted, we can see that the AirPods 3 are getting the AirPods Pro treatment. The stem of the earphones is a lot smaller as compared to the earlier generation AirPods. Taking a look at the case reveals that even the case is getting an AirPods Pro overhaul. The case, though not as wide as the AirPods Pro’s case, is quite wider than before and has a charging LED in the front.

Taking a closer look at the images also show the pressure-sensitive touch input area and the pressure-relief vent at the top. This suggests that the actual product might ship with the spatial audio feature, which is currently only available on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. There’s, still, no information if the final version will ship with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), or not.

Apple is expected to announce AirPods 3, and a whole lot of other products at its March 23rd event. Reliable Apple leaker Jon Prosser revealed the date a few days ago, though nothing is official as of now. Along with AirPods 3, Jon claims that the products like long-rumored AirTags, mini-LED iPad Pro, and even a new Apple TV could be announced at this event.

What are your thoughts on AirPods 3? Are you interested in buying them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!