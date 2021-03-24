Rocket League Slideswipe Is Coming to iPhone and Android ‘Later This Year’

Famous console and PC game Rocket League is launching on iPhone and Android later this year, the developer Psyonix confirmed today.

Called Rocket League Sideswipe, the game will expand to mobile platforms later this year. The developer touts that the game will provide a new standalone experience “built from the ground up.” Psyonix even shared an early gameplay of the iconic competitive game.

In Rocket League Sideswipe, the players are in 1v1 or 2v2 matches that are fast-paced and last for two minutes. The game duration is less than half that of a normal Rocket League match on proper gaming consoles and PCs, on which the game lasts for five minutes.

“There are advanced mechanics, just like Rocket League, for those who want to climb the Competitive Ranks. In the garage, Rocket League Sideswipe will have robust car customization similar to Rocket League. Players can also expect an online Ranking system for competitive play. We have a lot more to reveal about the game in the coming months as we get closer to release.”

The game even looks a bit different than the game on consoles. On iPhone and Android, the game takes a new perspective showing the field from the side than the third-person view from consoles and PC. The game will, of course, rely on touchscreen controls, with “advanced mechanics” also available in the game.

A limited alpha test of Rocket League Sideswipe will be going live in countries like New Zealand and Australia in the coming months, with the stable release coming ‘later this year.’ Unfortunately, the alpha test will only be available on Android. We’ll update this post as and when we hear anything about the iOS version of the game.

Are you excited about Rocket League launching on iOS? How has the game’s experience been for you so far? Let us know in the comments section below!