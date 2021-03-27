10 Awesome Things Siri Can Do For You

Siri plays an important role in the Apple ecosystem. Over the years, the company improved Siri functions with smart integration with the default and other third-party apps. While rivals like Google Assistant focus on the accuracy of results, Siri sounds more authentic with a human and, sometimes, a sarcastic touch. If you have recently boarded the Apple train, we recommend you get familiar with Siri and learn some of the cool Siri tips and tricks from the list below.

Awesome Things Siri Can Do For You

The tricks in the list showcase Siri’s wit and Apple’s close attention to playfulness while assisting you or getting things done for you on your behalf. Let’s start learning some fun Siri tricks that you can use on all your Apple device.

1. Use Siri to Send WhatsApp Message

Since iOS 10.3 update in 2016, Apple has introduced Siri integration with third-party apps, including WhatsApp and Telegram. Those with iOS 10.3 or above can reply to WhatsApp messages or place WhatsApp calls with few voice commands using Siri.

Launch Siri, and say, “Send a message to <contact_name> with WhatsApp.” Siri will ask you to record the message and confirm before sending it to the contact.

Siri can also make WhatsApp voice or video calls for you. Just ask Siri to “Call <contact name> on WhatsApp” or “Video call <contact name> on WhatsApp,” and it will connect the audio or video call immediately. If you have multiple contacts with the same name, Siri will first ask you to confirm the relevant contact from the list.

2. Read Messages from People

Siri can read messages for you as well. For example, you can ask Siri, “Read the last message from <contact name>” and it will open up the conversation and read out the message. After reading out the message, Siri will also ask you to reply to the person. The trick also works with third-party apps like WhatsApp.

3. Assign Relationship to Contacts

This one is mighty useful if you are having problems with dialing important contact names using Siri. In such cases, you can assign relationships to contacts using Siri. For example, you can ask Siri “<Contact name> is my brother>” and Siri will remember the contact as your brother.

The next time, you can ask Siri to “Call my brother,” and it will dial up the relevant contact from the list.

4. Play Little Games with Siri

Running out of dice for the next board game? Or lost a coin right before the game? Siri is here to rescue. You can ask Siri to roll dice for you, and it will generate a random number for you. Similarly, you can ask Siri to flip a coin for you. My friends use this Siri trick all the time.

Google Assistant makes a realistic flipping sound while flipping a coin. I hope Apple adds such touch in the future.

5. Use Siri as Calculator

Who needs a calculator when Siri can do all the math for you. Simply fire up Siri and ask complex equations like “Multiply 75 into 36 and then divide by 42 and then multiply by five,” and Siri will immediately give back the correct answer.

6. Use Siri to Recognize Song

Back in late 2018, Apple acquired Shazam, offering more ways to discover and enjoy music. The company later integrated Shazam capabilities into iOS and Siri. When an interesting song is playing around, you can ask Siri, “What song is playing” and Siri will recognize the song and open it up in the Apple Music app.

You can also ask Siri to play songs from third-party music apps such as Spotify or Amazon Music. You can ask “Play Story of my life from Spotify,” and Siri will start playing the said song from the app.

7. Tough Questions? Sarcastic Answers

Want to check Siri’s patience with tough questions? Fire them up, and you will be left amazed with witty answers. Here are some of the questions that I tried with Siri and came back impressed.

What is zero divided by zero?

Do you have a boyfriend?

What do you think of Google Assistant?

When is the world going to end?

Siri, I’m your father.

How much do you earn?

How do I look?

Do you believe in God?

Where does Santa live?

Who is the best Assistant?

Fire away some of the questions, and I’m sure you will grin like a Cheshire cat.

8. Call Uber

Uber is another third-party app that quickly enabled Siri support in its iOS app, making it easier than ever to call an Uber to your location. Launch Siri, and say, “Call an Uber.” Siri will ask you the type of Uber that you want to call. Simply speak the one you’d like, or tap the name in the list.

Confirm the number of passengers and then open the Uber app to finalize the booking.

9. Change Your Name

This is one of my favorite Siri tricks out there. By default, Siri knows you by your first, and last name saved on your iPhone. However, you can change that. For instance, you can try “Call me Batman” or “Call me Tony Stark,” confirm your decision, and from the next time, Siri will refer you by that name.

10. Find My Photos

This is another neat Siri trick for those invested in the Apple ecosystem. When you upload all your photos to the iCloud platform, the service learns the type of content you upload. Using Siri, you can search through them or filter them.

For example, you can try “Hey Siri, find my photos from Paris” or “Find my screenshots,” and Siri will open the Photos app and showcase the relevant results.

Have Some Fun with Siri

Apart from these tricks, the usual functions remain the same with Siri. You can set reminders, alarms, dial calls on speakers, schedule events, search through files, and more.

Go through the Siri tips above and tell us which one you ended up using the most in the comments section below.