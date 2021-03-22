Spotify Updates iOS App with Recently Played, New Podcast Notification, More

Spotify keeps on tweaking app homepage to add new features and make content discovery easier. Now Spotify has announced yet another major homepage revamp. It is designed to help you resume listening to your favorite song or podcast.

The top portion of the homepage lists out your playlists and podcast you have recently played. Furthermore, you will also get notified of new episodes in the podcast you have subscribed with a blue dot. It seems like a subtle way to remind you of new episodes.

Whether you’re looking to replay some of your favorites, pick up where you left off, or discover something new, there’s something for everyone on the Home hub. Learn more about these new features below.”

The revamped History button on the top of the homepage shows you up to three months of history. It includes podcasts, individual tracks, and also albums. Many times we tend to forget songs we have listened to on Spotify. The feature is handy if you didn’t save the song to your library.

Spotify now offers recommendation cards for artists you follow. The feature is personalized and is tasted to suit your preferences. Previously, we have seen Spotify recommendations and not sure how this one is different. Perhaps it might recommend music from artists you don’t follow.

In a nutshell, Spotify update helps you find forgotten music played up to three months back. You will get to browse through three months of listening history. Moving on, the homepage revamp allows you to resume unfinished podcasts, songs, and albums. Lastly, Spotify has made content discovery easier with personalized recommendations.

The Spotify update is rolling out for iOS in an staged manner. This means it might be some time before you get to see the feature on your device.