Taurine iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Jailbreak Tool Announced by CoolStar

CoolStar and his team behind the Odyssey jailbreak have announced Taurine, a new jailbreak tool for iOS 14 – iOS 14.3.

CoolStar had confirmed that he would soon be working on an iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak based on the exploit detailed by @ModernPwner. However, Pwn20nd managed to beat him in releasing the first iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak for iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and other newer iOS devices with the Unc0ver 6.0 release.

Like Unc0ver, Taurine will also support all new iPhones and iPad running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3, starting right from the iPhone X to the iPhone 12 series.

Introducing Taurine, the latest jailbreak from @OdysseyTeam_ for iOS 14.0 – 14.3! Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/oam4JHt8eS — CoolStar (@CStar_OW) March 15, 2021

Nonetheless, having another jailbreak tool is always a good thing. Plus, unlike Unc0ver, CoolStar and his team are known to focus more on user experience. While not mentioned, Taurine will likely have Sileo as its default package manager. Sileo is built entirely using Swift and offers a much better user experience than Cydia.

CoolStar did not mention anything about the release date of Taurine in his tweet, but the jailbreak tool should be released sooner than later to the public. The team has already seeded a beta build of the tool to internal beta testers, and the initial feedback seems to be positive.

Whenever Taurine does drop though, it will be compatible with all the iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak tweaks that were first updated to add Unc0ver support.

Are you looking forward to the release of Taurine? Or have you already jailbroken your iPhone using Unc0ver and are happy with it?