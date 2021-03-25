These Tech Gadgets will Upgrade Your Space

Ready to upgrade your iPhone accessories? We’ve rounded up four must have gadgets on sale in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub that can more your life more convenient… and more fun!

Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone/Apple Watch + Lightning Connector

Ready to ditch the messy cords? This 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station lets you power up your iPhone, Watch and Earbuds in one convenient spot without any bedside table clutter. Aside from being a productive gadget, it’s also aesthetically pleasing in solid Walnut and looks sleek in any space.

Get the Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone/Apple Watch + Lightning Connector for $101.99 (reg. $146).

Richard Clarkson Cloud Light & Speaker

Want a piece of art that also plays your favorite tunes? This Richard Clarkson Cloud Light & Speaker is a performance sculpture that is music activated. It can pulse, flash and change color to the beat of your music, while taking the shape and texture of a cloud to give your space a dreamy feel.

Get the Richard Clarkson Cloud Light & Speaker for $2,999 (reg. $3,360).

Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro

Got an iPhone 12 Pro? The Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro is the world’s first and only medically-rated blue light blocking screen protector ready to fit your phone. It gives you a crystal clear display that protects your eyes, scored an impressive 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon and Tech Wellness raved, “This screen protector can save your phone from drops and save your eyes from blue light.”

Get the Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro for $29.99 (reg. $63).

4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Need a space to power up your iPhone, AirPods and Watch quickly? This 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is packed with the latest Qi-Certified Fast Charge technology that powers up your devices 40% faster than regular chargers. It’s the perfect addition for a bedside table, desk or kitchen countertop that helps get rid of messy cords and includes overvoltage and overcharge protection.

Get the 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $101.99 (reg. $146).

Prices subject to change.