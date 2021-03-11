Top Reasons to Jailbreak iOS 14 – iOS 14.3

The jailbreak community took its time, but eventually, thanks to the hard work of @ModernPwner and @Pwn20wnd, they did release an iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak. Sure, the iOS 14 jailbreak scene might not be as happening as the iOS 13 jailbreaking scene, but that does not mean jailbreaking is dead. Here are some reasons as to why you should consider jailbreaking your iPhone or iPad running iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

With Apple adding home screen widget support in iOS 14, it can be argued that jailbreaking iOS is no longer relevant. However, there are still plenty of tweaks and apps that you can use on a jailbroken iPhone to increase its usefulness. Below are some reasons why you should jailbreak your iPhone or iPad running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3.

Top Reasons to Jailbreak iOS 14

5. Ability to Lock Apps

So many major iOS releases later, Apple still does not offer an option to lock third-party apps on iPhone using Touch ID or Face ID. For a company that focuses so much on security and privacy, the lack of a native app lock feature is puzzling.

Yes, many third-party apps have added their own Touch ID/Face ID locking mechanism, but that still does not make up for the lack of a native app locking feature. A jailbreak tweak like BioProtect XS ($2.99) will easily let you lock installed apps on your iPhone.

Even better, the tweak uses Face ID or Touch ID for authentication purposes, so you won’t have to enter the unlock PIN to open any locked application. Apart from locking apps, you can use the jailbreak tweak to also lock down access to folders, Settings app, toggle system settings, SIM unlock, and more.

Repo: http://limneos.net/repo/

4. Call Recording

Another glaring omission in iOS and iPhone is the inability to record calls. Yes, in some parts of the world, it is illegal to record calls, but there can still be plenty of reasons as to why one would want to record a call.

If you jailbreak your iPhone, you can use the Call Recorder X+ jailbreak tweak ($2.99) to record calls. This tweak will not only let you record regular voice calls, but you can also use it to record VoIP calls done on WhatsApp, Skype, FaceTime, etc. You can also directly sync all your recorded calls to Dropbox or Google Drive.

To comply with local laws, Call Recorder X+ can play a beep every 20 seconds as a way to inform the other party that the call is being recorded.

Repo: https://repo.packix.com/package/org.hacx.callrecorderxplus/

3. Themes

Back in the day, theming iOS was one of the key reasons for anyone to jailbreak their iPhone. This still stands true in 2021, as you can apply themes on a jailbroken iPhone to refresh its UI. Depending on your choice, you can change the system icons, give the dock a new look, change the system UI accents, and more.

You can use custom home screen icons on your iPhone’s iOS 14 home screen, but that’s still nowhere near close to applying a system-wide theme. A theme can go a long way in refreshing the UI/UX of your iPhone and breathe a new lease of life into it.

Read: How to Jailbreak iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 on iPhone or iPad Using Unc0ver Jailbreak

2. Filza

Despite Apple introducing the Files app in iOS 11 and further improving it since then, file management in iOS 14 is still nowhere as good as it should be. The app does not provide one with access to the internal storage or system files, and despite the Files app acting as a file manager, one has very limited control over file management on their iPhone.

On a jailbroken iPhone, though, you can use a file manager like Filza to easily gain access to system files and edit them. A full-blown file manager like Filza makes managing files on a jailbroken iPhone a breeze, and if you tend to carry a lot of documents and data on your iPhone, this app could be a strong reason for you to jailbreak your device.

Repo: BigBoss

1. Jailbreak Tweaks

The beauty of jailbreak your iPhone is that it opens the gate to a world of tweaks. Jailbreak tweaks offer endless customization options and can add new features to your iPhone, which Apple will likely never add.

Jailbreak tweaks to change the default browser and maps app on the iPhone have existed for the last few years, while Apple only got around to adding this feature in iOS 14. If you are new to the jailbreaking world, check out our list of the best iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak tweaks.

You can also find some useful iOS 14 jailbreak tweak repos here.

Why do you jailbreak your iPhone? Please share your top reasons in the comments below.