Twitter Is Testing Full-Sized Image Preview on iOS

It looks like Twitter is on overdrive when it comes to introducing new features. Just recently, we learned Twitter is testing an “Undo Send” button. Now Twitter has announced that it is testing full-sized image previews for iOS instead of a cropper low-quality version.

Typically Twitter displays a cropped image in a 16:9 aspect ratio. Starting now, the timeline will show an entire image on the timeline. To be more precise, the image will not be cropped, and you can access the full image without having to open the same.

Now testing on Android and iOS: when you Tweet a single image, how the image appears in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline –– bigger and better.

Twitter has also announced that it is testing support for high-res images. Once implemented, users will be able to upload 4K images on iOS. You have to choose a new option that says “High-quality image upload” in the “Data Usage” settings. Currently, high-res images are compressed to save bandwidth. The new features look promising; however, Twitter has not committed to a timeline.

Our Take

Twitter is pivoting from its earlier image as text-only microblogging platform. It is exploring new ways to increase engagement and also add a new stream of revenue. Recently, Twitter announced Super Follows paid feature. It also announced a Voice DM feature for select markets, including India, Japan, and Brazil.

