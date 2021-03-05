Twitter Is Testing an ‘Undo Send’ Button That Lets You Retract Sent Tweets

Lately, Twitter is testing out many new features, including a live video feature called Spaces. If there was one thing missing on Twitter, it is the undo or edit button. In other words, Twitter doesn’t let you edit or undo published Tweets. Twitter is finally testing an ‘Undo Send’ button that will let you retract the Tweet before it starts attracting attention.

Social Media analyst Jane Manchun Wong discovered the feature. It gives five seconds for users to retract a sent Tweet. Last year Twitter had conducted a survey, and the “Undo Send” button figured out in the top feature. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had hinted that Twitter is testing out a subscription model. However, the Undo Send button seems like a free feature available for all uses.

Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021

Twitter is trying hard to create additional sources of revenue. Last year, Twitter CEO asked how users would feel about a subscription model that offers features like “Undo send, special badges for profiles and advanced analytics.” In all likelihood, only some features might make it, while others could be scrapped.

Twitter recently rolled out support for Voice DM on iOS in India, Japan, and Brazil. The company says voice messages give “give people a new way to express themselves and help them connect through the nuances, emotion, and empathy built by hearing someone’s voice.” At its Annual Day event, Twitter announced Super Follow, a paid service for exclusive content and community access priced at $4.99. Furthermore, the social media giant also announced a Group feature. Other features included Auto blocking.

What do you think of Twitter’s “Undo Send” button? Let us know in the comments below.