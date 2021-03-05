Unc0ver iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Jailbreak Released with Stability Improvements

Pwn20wnd has updated Unc0ver to v6.1.0 with some major stability and reliability improvements. The developer also notes that the latest Unc0ver release brings several improvements in regards to iOS 14 support.

Unc0ver v6 is first public jailbreak tool for iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 that is compatible with iPhone XS, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12 series. The first version of the tool was released over the weekend. Since then, Pwn20wnd and his team have rolled out multiple updates to further improve the tool’s reliability.

unc0ver v6.1.0 is NOW OUT with additional stability, reliability and capability improvements to iOS 14 support. — @Pwn20wnd (@Pwn20wnd) March 4, 2021

The full change-log of Unc0ver v6.1.0 can be found below:

Fix all known stability and reliability problems on iOS 14

Fix a bug that caused the unc0ver app to show different jailbreak settings when opened in the jailbroken state on iOS 14

Add custom libkrw plugin to enable kernel read-write support on iOS 14 for security researchers and developers

To update Unc0ver on your jailbroken iPhone, simply download and install the latest Unc0ver IPA on your device. You can download the latest IPA from Unc0ver.dev. Then, proceed to jailbreak your device again for the changes to take effect.

If you are still facing issues while trying to jailbreak your iPhone using Unc0ver, check out this guide on fixing some common Unc0ver iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak issues.

Unc0ver supports all iPhones and iPad running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3, starting from the iPhone 6s to the iPhone 12 series. If you have not already, you can follow our guide on how to jailbreak your iPhone running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 using Unc0ver. After that, make sure to check out some of the best iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak tweaks and Cydia sources.