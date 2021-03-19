WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger are Down Worldwide [Update: Back Up Now]

Facebook seems to be experiencing a major outage as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger are down worldwide. Reports are pouring in from users worldwide about Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger being down.

It is very rare for all three major Facebook messaging services to be down at once. Due to the outage, users are unable to send or receive messages on WhatsApp or Messenger. Instagram is also refusing to load photos and stories.

Facebook has acknowledged the outage, though it has not given any estimate as to how long it will take to fix the issue. It is unclear why all three services are down at the same time. Some other Facebook services like Gaming also seem to be affected by this outage.

There are a number of issues currently affecting Facebook products, including gaming streams. Multiple teams are working on it, and we'll update you when we can. — Facebook Gaming (@FacebookGaming) March 19, 2021

If you are also affected by Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger being down, you can try out Telegram or Signal, both of which are popular alternatives to Facebook’s messaging services.

Update: WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook are now back up again.