WhatsApp Testing New WhatsApp Web for iPhone, Ability to Play Audio Message at Different Playback Speed

A new beta update submitted to Apple’s TestFlight program suggests that WhatsApp is testing a new version of WhatsApp Web for iPhone. The beta also hints that the company is testing different playback speeds for audio messages on iOS.

WhatsApp version 2.21.60.11 has revealed new major features coming to the instant messaging service. With the new update, you’ll be able to speed up audio messages up to 1.5x and 2.0x. Even though the code for speeding up audio messages is included in the latest version, it seems that the feature is not ready for the public yet. WABetaInfo says that the feature will be available to the public in a future build.

A new WhatsApp Web is also under development for iOS, reports WABetaInfo. With the new WhatsApp Web, you’ll be able to use WhatsApp Web without having to keep your phone connected to the Internet. The reports also say that this feature is a “part of the multi-device functionalities that will be available later for other mobile devices.”

Currently, WhatsApp requires your iPhone to be connected to the internet in order to use WhatsApp Web. Using this, the messaging service is able to sync messages across your desktop and mobile apps. But with the company testing multi-device support, it might become hard for them to sync messages across multiple device.

@WhatsApp will offer a WhatsApp Web Beta program for iOS and Android beta users, in order to use WhatsApp Web without having to keep your phone connected to the Internet!

Follow @WABetaInfo to discover when WhatsApp will open the beta program! Details: https://t.co/jvq4kF2mzF pic.twitter.com/IXaUrflm2E — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 19, 2021

With the new update, it seems, the service will store messages on its servers to sync them, like Telegram. Though some of the features like deletion of messages, calling a person with an older version of WhatsApp, and some Portal features will not be available with the new WhatsApp Web Beta.

The reports about the new update come after the service experienced a global outage. The instant messaging service also dropped support for iOS and iPhone 4s last week. The company is also known to be working on an encrypted cloud backup solution.

What are your thoughts on the new WhatsApp Web Beta for iOS? Do you use the messaging service’s audio chat feature? If yes, how would the change affect your usage? Let us know in the comments section below!