WhatsApp’s Desktop App Gains Voice and Video Calling Support

WhatsApp has rolled out end-to-end voice and video calling support for its desktop app. The company first rolled out this feature in December albeit to a limited number of users.

In its announcement, WhatsApp also notes that it broke the record for the most calls ever by serving over 1.4 billion voice and video calls on New Year’s Eve. Since attending video calls on the big screen is far easier and offers a better experience, WhatsApp is rolling out voice and video calling to its desktop app.

The company also puts special emphasis on its voice and video calls featuring end-to-end encryption. This ensures that the calls are secure and no one can see or hear them. For now, WhatsApp video and voice calls on the desktop do not support group calls. The company will roll this feature out in the future.

WhatsApp recently also rolled out Face ID or Touch ID verification for linking one’s WhatsApp account to the desktop app.

Download the WhatsApp app for PC or Mac from here and then proceed to set it up. After that, you will be able to call your loved ones on WhatsApp right from the app. The other party will not necessarily have to be on PC to attend the call. They can pick up the voice or video call even if they are on their mobile.