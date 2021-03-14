When Will Apple Release iOS 14.5 to the Public?

iOS 14.5 is shaping up to be the biggest update to iOS 14 since its release in September last year. Apple will introduce several new features to the OS and enhance existing ones as well. If you are wondering when Apple will release iOS 14.5 to the public, read below.

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 are both going to be major updates, which is why many people are excitedly looking forward to its release. Below is a quick look at some of the new iOS 14.5 features:

New Emoji

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 marks the addition of over 200+ new emoji characters on the iPad and iPad Pro. The company has even updated the Headphone emoji to make it look similar to the AirPods Max. Other new emojis include a mending heart, new skin tones for couple emojis, and more.

You can read about all the new emojis in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 over at Emojipedia.

Quickly Call Emergency

Apple will add an ability to contact emergency services quickly in iOS 14.5. The update will introduce a command, “Hey Siri, Call Emergency,” that will immediately call emergency services without delay.

The phone will show you a 5-second timer, which it generally shows before it contacts emergency services. You can cancel the call during this time.

App Tracking Transparency

With iOS 14.5, developers will have to comply with iOS 14’s app tracking transparency feature. App Tracking Transparency (ATT) gives users an option to allow developers to track, or not track, an app’s usage. The feature is set to roll out in the Spring of 2021, hinting that the update might get released in late February or early March.

There are plenty of other new features in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, including support for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 controllers, dual-SIM 5G support on iPhone 12, the ability to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch, and more.

Read: Top 5 Cool New iOS 14.5 Features Coming to Your iPhone

iOS 14.5 Release Date

Apple had revealed that iOS 14.5 would be released in early spring. So far, the company has released three beta builds of iOS 14.5 to developers. The company will likely release another one or two beta builds of iOS 14.5. The fourth beta of iOS 14.5 should drop in the week beginning March 14.

Apple is rumored to hold an event on March 23 where it is expected to announce the third-gen. AirPods, 2021 iPad Pro, AirTags, and more. If the company does indeed end up announcing new hardware products, the release of iOS 14.5 will be tied with their release. Even if that happens, iOS 14.5 should release to the public in the week beginning March 22.

If Apple does indeed end up holding an event on March 23, it could release iOS 14.5 to the public right after the event ends. All the new products announced at the event will probably be available for pre-order right after the event ends and ship to customers by the end of the week. In my opinion, this is the most likely scenario that’s going to happen.

When do you think Apple will release iOS 14.5 to the public? What new features in the OS are you excited to try? Drop a comment and let us know!