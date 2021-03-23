Apple Developing Wrap-Around Display for Future Apple Watches

A new patent filed by Apple today hints that the company is planning huge for the future versions of Apple Watch. The patent filed today highlights that the company is testing wrap-around flexible display, digitally-customizable watch bands, and even round display for next-generation Apple Watch.

Apple, today, filed a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office titled “Display Module and System Applications.” In the patent, Apple discusses the possibility of an Apple Watch with a display that goes along the entire length of the watch face and the band of the smartwatch, and the technology that goes behind it.

The patent imagines a smartwatch with a flexible display that covers both the watch and the band area. The flexible display would adjust according to the size of the user’s wrist. Wondering how this would be possible? Apple, in the patent, says this would be feasible with the help of “interconnects” that pan from the front surface to the back surface of the watch. These interconnects would be connected to LEDs to make the whole thing work.

Apple also highlights that the design could facilitate a “minimized” bezel, or even eliminate the bezel completely.

“A bezel width surrounding the display panel can be minimized, for example below 4-5 mm or even less than 1 mm, less than 0.5 mm, or eliminated. Thus, the bezel design of the smartwatch can be designed for aesthetic concerns rather than as a requirement for allocating space for a contact ledge.”

Using the wrap-around display would enable Apple to create customizable digital watch bands. Just like Apple Watch users are able to customize the watch face, having a display that spans the whole length of the wrist would make way for digital watch bands. The band could also be used for other purposes too, like showing notifications, or some persistent data like the weather.

Would you buy an Apple Watch with a round display? Or an Apple Watch with a wrap-around display? Let us know in the comments section below!