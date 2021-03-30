WWDC 2021 Will Be Held Online From June 7-11

Apple today announced that it will be holding WWDC 2021 starting June 7. Just like last year, this year’s WWDC will also be held virtually. Apple is expected to announce iOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 at the event.

WWDC 2021 will run from June 7 to June 11. Apple notes that developers can join the online program for exciting announcements, sessions, and labs for free.

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference is coming to a screen near you, June 7 to 11. Join the worldwide developer community for an all-online program with exciting announcements, sessions, and labs at no cost. You’ll get a first look at the latest Apple platforms, tools, and technologies — so you can create your most innovative apps and games yet.

Last year’s WWDC was also held online and Apple had a pretty interactive format. The company is expected to follow a similar format for this year as well. Apple usually focuses on major software announcements at WWDC 2021, but it is possible that the company will announce some new hardware at the event as well.

