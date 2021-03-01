YouTuber Pairs Raspberry Pi With Folding Glass to Visualise a Foldable iPhone

For quite some time now, YouTuber Strange Parts has been trying to experiment to create a folding iPhone, or at least make a prototype to give us a look at what the folding iPhone might look like. He recently released a video of a Raspberry Pi running iOS with a folding glass on top.

Scotty from the YouTube channel Strange Parts shared a video in which he explains his journey of how he thought of creating his own foldable iPhone. He says that he (obviously) wasn’t able to load iOS on the Raspberry Pi. So as to visualize what the folding iPhone might look like, he loaded the Raspberry Pi with RPiPlay which adds AirPlay functionality to the Raspberry Pi.

He then mirrored his iPhone’s screen via AirPlay to the Raspberry Pi giving us a look at the folding iPhone. Scotty, in his video, says that he got two foldable displays from Ali Express for $500. One of the screens was thinner, which had more flexibility, and the other one was thick but seemed to have a digitizer, improved resolution, better contrast, etc.

Scotty says that he’s also working on a ‘proper’ folding iPhone prototype with a folding screen attached. He’s already working on the project with his friend, who is “a far better hardware hacker,” to find out how possible the project is. He says he’ll need to find a flexible screen with a digitizer, and then an adapter to go between the iPhone logic board and the flexible screen. Finally, he’ll need to create a custom frame to hold everything.

Check out his video here.

Apple’s also working on a foldable iPhone. Popular Ming-Chi Kuo, today, reported that Apple will launch a foldable iPhone with a 7.5-8 inch screen in 2023. The 2023 foldable iPhone might also feature support for Apple Pencil. It is also said that LG Display is partnering with Apple to develop foldable displays.

What are your thoughts on the video? What are your expectations from the folding iPhone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!