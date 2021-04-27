2020 iPad Pro Drops To Its Lowest-Ever Price on Amazon

Ahead of the launch of the 2021 iPad Pro next month, Amazon has discounted the 2020 iPad Pro to its lowest-ever prices. Depending on which model you buy, you can get a discount of as much as $150.

11-inch iPad Pro

The base 11-inch iPad Pro is available with a flat $100 discount on Amazon. This means you can get it for $699 instead of its usual price of $799. The 256GB Wi-Fi only variant sees a bigger $120 discount, which means you can get it for $779 post the discount.

The 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro sees the highest discount of $150, which brings its price down to $1,149.

The Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB variant of the 11-inch iPad Pro has been discounted by $100 to $849. The 256GB variant sees a slightly higher $129 discount, so you will only have to pay $919.94 instead of $1,049 for it.

12.9-inch iPad Pro

The base model of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has been discounted by $84 to $919.99 from its retail price of $999. The 256GB variant sees a higher $100 discount to $999. The 512GB model sees the best discount of the lot at $120.

The 256GB and 512GB variants of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with cellular connectivity have been discounted by $100. The 1TB model sees the best discount of the lot, with the $150 discount dropping its price to $1,499.

Once the 2021 iPad Pro goes on sale, we will likely see even bigger discounts on the 2020 iPad Pro models. If you don’t really need the additional performance that the M1 chip offers and the Center Stage feature, the 2020 iPad Pro will be good enough for you.